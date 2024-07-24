Red Cross say have a healthy summer

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 13:02

Red Cross volunteers gave valuable tips Credit: Red Cross Almeria

The Red Cross organisation in Almeria is on the road visiting different towns to explain ways of ensuring that residents and visitors enjoy a healthy summer.

Organised in collaboration with the Andalucian Health Service of the Junta de Andalucia the aim is to give some important first aid tips to those who are visiting the beaches.

Their first stop was El Toyo handing out leaflets and giving helpful advice on how to handle a number of potential problems which often crop up when families in particular are visiting the beach.

Common problems at the beach

Tips included how to dispense first aid for domestic wounds, use of sun screen and how to cope with sunburn, treatment of stings, administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and dealing with choking caused by food or other objects.

Possibly the most common complaint however is likely to be exhaustion caused by too much exposure to the sun and advice was available on dealing with heat stroke and keeping hydrated.