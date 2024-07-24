Rock n’ Soul weekend at Chaplin’s, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 8:20

Ollie Hughes & Simon Dunkley at Chaplin's Fuengirola

Chaplin Music and Cocktail Bar in Fuengirola is going all Rock n’ Soul this weekend with two unmissable nights out.

On Friday night July 26, Guitarist and Singer Ollie Hughes rocks the house at the regular Friday Energy party with some of his renditions of Rock and Pop classics.

On Saturday night July 27, its the turn of the great Souled Survivor playing the Soul sounds at Chaplin’s regular Saturday Night Fever party. An authentic and entertaining show, full of class Soul & Motown hits, complimented with retro and reggae.

Souled Survivor, led by Simon Dunkley, vocalist, former DJ, former reality TV contestant on ITV’s Survivor show, and an ex-footballer who still plays for Wolves Allstars Veterans charity team. He comes from a musical family and his father used to be a DJ in the 60s and 70s playing Soul and Motown. So, Simon naturally fell in love with the Northern Soul sound. As an experienced salsa teacher, he is known to get the crowds on their feet.

Free entry both nights.