Spain still offers the ‘Golden Visa’ despite backlash

By Tristan Kirkland •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:03
Speculative increase: Housing costs continue to rise in Europe due to a litany of factors. Credit Plan2na / Shutterstock
Despite talks about abolishing the ‘Golden Visa’ due to its impact on housing costs, Spain has lagged behind other European nations that are doing away with the concept, with one notable exception.
Countries like Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Greece have repealed the initiative, originally intended to attract wealthy foreigners to invest in their respective countries. The plan has backfired as it has led to a speculative increase in property values, exacerbating issues within an already adverse housing market.
A ‘Golden Visa’ is the moniker given to the concept of residency by property investment. Many European countries enacted similar policies to boost foreign investment inside EU countries. Spain, for example, enacted their version of the policy in 2013 and has had it since up until April 2024, when Pedro Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’s Party (PSOE) government announced they would be axing the policy.
Despite this announcement, Golden Visas are still available for application despite the April announcement, sparking criticism from within his party.
Among Pedro Sanchez’s detractors for his party’s apprehension to repeal the golden visa scheme, coalition party members, such as SUMAR’s MP Alberto Ibañez, was quick to speak on the issue. “Countries such as Portugal, Ireland, and Greece have taken measures to end this practice that increases the violation of the right to housing,” said MP Ibáñez.
As it stands, applicants can still obtain a golden visa, provided they have the means to invest €500,000 in either real estate or certain businesses.
The concept soured in the eyes of EU lawmakers not only due to poor housing markets for buyers, but in 2022, with the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, lawmakers in Brussels began to worry about security risks as Russians who were sanctioned by EU governments were able to evade sanctions and invest in countries like Spain.
Malta is now one of the only EU countries still offering the golden visa. Investment must reach a minimum of €690,000, and it promises citizenship for between 12 and 36 months.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Hey everyone! I was born in Utah, United States, where I lived most of my life, before moving to Madrid when I was 17. I lived there for 7 years, graduating from Saint Louis University's Madrid Campus in Journalism before Joining Euro Weekly News! Leave me a comment to tell me what you thought of the story!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.