Spain still offers the ‘Golden Visa’ despite backlash

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:03

Speculative increase: Housing costs continue to rise in Europe due to a litany of factors. Credit Plan2na / Shutterstock

Despite talks about abolishing the ‘Golden Visa’ due to its impact on housing costs, Spain has lagged behind other European nations that are doing away with the concept, with one notable exception.

Countries like Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Greece have repealed the initiative, originally intended to attract wealthy foreigners to invest in their respective countries. The plan has backfired as it has led to a speculative increase in property values, exacerbating issues within an already adverse housing market.

What is a Golden Visa?

A ‘Golden Visa’ is the moniker given to the concept of residency by property investment. Many European countries enacted similar policies to boost foreign investment inside EU countries. Spain, for example, enacted their version of the policy in 2013 and has had it since up until April 2024, when Pedro Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’s Party (PSOE) government announced they would be axing the policy.

Despite this announcement, Golden Visas are still available for application despite the April announcement, sparking criticism from within his party.

Among Pedro Sanchez’s detractors for his party’s apprehension to repeal the golden visa scheme, coalition party members, such as SUMAR’s MP Alberto Ibañez, was quick to speak on the issue. “Countries such as Portugal, Ireland, and Greece have taken measures to end this practice that increases the violation of the right to housing,” said MP Ibáñez.

As it stands, applicants can still obtain a golden visa, provided they have the means to invest €500,000 in either real estate or certain businesses.

The concept soured in the eyes of EU lawmakers not only due to poor housing markets for buyers, but in 2022, with the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, lawmakers in Brussels began to worry about security risks as Russians who were sanctioned by EU governments were able to evade sanctions and invest in countries like Spain.

Malta is now one of the only EU countries still offering the golden visa. Investment must reach a minimum of €690,000, and it promises citizenship for between 12 and 36 months.