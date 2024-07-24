Spain´s Andalucia breaks life expectancy records

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 14:40

Despite consuming high amounts of alcohol and tobacco, Spain continues to have one of the world´s highest life expectancies. Credit: Neme_jimenez / Shutterstock

In 2023, the Spanish autonomous region of Andalucia registered the highest average life expectancy since 1975, when the data first began to be recorded, with an average across men and women of 82.5 years.

The data released by the Junta of Andalucia´s Statistics and Cartography Institute illustrated statistical trends in many categories, with most data sets dating back to the institute’s inception in 1975, however, some statistics have records dating as far back as 1906.

Life expectancy at birth has risen consistently over time in Andalucia and Spain as a whole. While figures took a slight dip worldwide from 2020–2022, 2023 saw the Andalucian life expectancy figures not only recover from that dip but eclipse the pre-covid rate of 82.1 in 2019.

Spain´s high life expectancy is widely credited to its universal health care system, Mediterranean diet, and warm, sunny climate. A relaxed, yet active lifestyle featuring many senior citizens going on daily walks and walking to get their groceries and other amenities likely contributes to such figures.

Despite Spain´s high ranking in prevalence of largely considered unhealthy lifestyle habits such as drinking, smoking, and cocaine use, Spain ranks eighth worldwide in overall life expectancy. In terms of alcohol consumption, for example, Spain ranked 7th worldwide with an average of 10.5 litres per capita.

In cocaine use, Spain ranked third, only behind the UK and Australia.

In 10 years, Andalucia´s life expectancy has increased .8 of a year or 9.6 months, and compared to 20 years ago, life expectancy is up 4.3 years (four years and three months), from 78.2 in 2003 to 82.5 in 2023.

Another figure on the rise is the rate of children born to foreign women. As Andalucia and Spain, in general, have seen an influx of immigration in recent years, the rate of children born to foreign women has increased, though the data does not distinguish between those in relationships with Spaniards or those in relationships with fellow foreigners. In Andalucia in 2003, there were 11.71 children born to foreigners in Spain for every 1000 babies born, and in 2023, that number increased by 4.18 to 15.89 per 1000.