By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:13

Sweet success: Elche's Melon Campaign highlights growth. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

The Carrizales Irrigation Community has once again launched the Carrizales Melon campaign

The event was attended by the mayor, Pablo Ruz, who highlighted the significance of the Carrizales melon, also known as Piel de Sapo.

This melon is internationally renowned for its unique and extremely sweet flavour, attributed to the specific soil characteristics and irrigation methods used in its cultivation.

Production Increase

This year’s production saw a significant increase, yielding 400,000 kilos of melons, a 25 per cent rise from the 2023 season, covering a cultivation area of 200 tahúllas (20 hectares).

Despite this increase, irrigators and farmers noted that the yield is still below past campaigns, where up to 500,000 kilos of melons were harvested.

The primary reason for this shortfall is the ongoing scarcity of water.

Great Hope

The mayor remarked, “We are in a moment of great hope for the city.”

“Elche is not only the second largest provincial producer of primary sector products, but it is also unique as an agricultural and industrial city.”

“Events like this, the melon cutting, throughout the year, highlight these aspects, and we should be very proud.”

He also emphasised that “this is the way forward, and the visibility of Elche’s agricultural products is crucial for demand across the province, the community, and the rest of Spain.”