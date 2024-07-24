Swimming competition in Mojacar July 28

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 16:07

Some swimmers take competition very seriously Credit: Mario la Pergola Unsplash

This summer, a number of competitions have been organised across Almeria Province so that those who enjoy swimming in the sea can take part.

Mojacar swimming competition

On Sunday July 28, it’s the turn of Mojacar and this, the third event so far starts next to the chiringuito at Tito’s Beach.

There are various classes and distances so that the very young as well as experienced sea swimmers may take part.

The event commences at 10am with a 200 metre swim for the very young and also those who may be in need of special assistance.

10.30am it’s a 1,000 metre course for older children, juniors and special needs swimmers.

11am those who are older or more experienced as well as selected special needs swimmers will follow a 2,000 metre course.

Register by July 26

Anyone who wishes to take part has to visit https://www.todofondo.net/ to register before 2pm on July 26.

Hosted by the Mojacar Council and the Almeria Provincial Council, the area where the races are due to take place will be patrolled to ensure that all swimmers are safe at all times.