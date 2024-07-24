Swimming competition in Mojacar July 28

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 16:07
Some swimmers take competition very seriously
Credit: Mario la Pergola Unsplash
This summer, a number of competitions have been organised across Almeria Province so that those who enjoy swimming in the sea can take part.
On Sunday July 28, it’s the turn of Mojacar and this, the third event so far starts next to the chiringuito at Tito’s Beach.
There are various classes and distances so that the very young as well as experienced sea swimmers may take part.
The event commences at 10am with a 200 metre swim for the very young and also those who may be in need of special assistance.
10.30am it’s a 1,000 metre course for older children, juniors and special needs swimmers.
11am those who are older or more experienced as well as selected special needs swimmers will follow a 2,000 metre course.
Anyone who wishes to take part has to visit https://www.todofondo.net/ to register before 2pm on July 26.
Hosted by the Mojacar Council and the Almeria Provincial Council, the area where the races are due to take place will be patrolled to ensure that all swimmers are safe at all times.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.