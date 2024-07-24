By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:29

Do William and Kate have a secure future as royals? Credit: Royal Family News/fb

The British royal family is perpetually under scrutiny over their financial cost to the public. This issue has gained increased relevance as the United Kingdom grapples with one of Europe’s most severe cost-of-living crises, compounded by rising inflation.

While a significant portion of the monarchy’s funding is made public, understanding the complete financial impact of the royal family is complex due to varied opinions on the institution’s financial and other benefits.

The Sovereign Grant: A Taxpayer-Funded Payment

A substantial part of the royal family’s expenses is met by the Sovereign Grant, an annual taxpayer-funded payment. In the 2021-2022 financial year, this grant amounted to £86.3 million, equating to approximately £1.29 per UK resident. This payment traces its origins to a 1760 agreement by King George III, who surrendered income from the monarchy’s properties in exchange for a fixed annual sum.

The Crown Estate, while owned by the reigning monarch, is not personal property and cannot be sold. It is managed independently by a board approved by the monarch on the prime minister’s advice. The majority of the Crown Estate’s revenue is directed to public services such as police and hospitals. A set percentage of these profits, currently 25 per cent since 2017-2018 (up from an initial 15 per cent), is allocated to the royal family via the Sovereign Grant. This grant primarily covers property maintenance, payroll, travel, and other expenses, including events and functions.

Additional Sources of Wealth

Beyond the Sovereign Grant, the royal family possesses considerable personal wealth from private art and jewellery collections and income generated by the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, two extensive property portfolios.

Costs in the Commonwealth Realms

In Commonwealth realms like Canada and Australia, the costs associated with the monarchy are minimal.

Variable Spending and Security Costs

Although the Sovereign Grant is a fixed sum, actual spending varies annually. For example, the extensive refurbishment of Buckingham Palace increased spending to £102.4 million in 2021-2022, with the shortfall covered by unused funds from previous years. Notably, the Sovereign Grant does not cover the cost of royal security, a significant concern among critics who argue that official figures vastly underestimate the true taxpayer burden.

Economic Benefits

Supporters of the monarchy argue that the financial support they receive is minor compared to the economic and other benefits they provide. Although the exact economic impact is difficult to quantify, it is generally considered substantial.

Public Opinion and Future Challenges

Despite the arguments for the financial benefits of the monarchy, justifying taxpayer funding for such an extravagant institution is challenging during economic hardship. King Charles, who is less popular than Queen Elizabeth II, faces this challenge.

The cost of the British royal family is a multifaceted issue, encompassing direct taxpayer-funded support, substantial personal wealth, and significant economic benefits. As the UK continues to navigate economic difficulties, the debate over the monarchy’s value is likely to intensify.

Do the UK people get value for money from the royal family?

