The Telegraph saga continues

By Linda Hall • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 18:21

NADHIM ZAHAWI: Britain’s former Chancellor involved in Telegraph auction Photo credit: CC/Number 10

Another hat has been thrown into the ring as the fight for the Telegraph newspapers and Spectator magazine continues.

The hat belongs to Britain’s former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi who, according to media sources, has approached backers prepared to finance a £600 million (€714.4 million) offer.

Zahawi, who did not stand again in the July 4 general election, was instrumental in introducing the Telegraph’s owners, the Barclay family, to the UAE-backed consortium which enabled them to repay loans of £1.6 billion (€1.9 billion) to the Lloyds Banking Group in 2023.

The ex-Chancellor was expected to become the Telegraph Media Group’s chairman had RedBird IMI finalised the takeover, which was thwarted when the UK government intervened to prevent foreign ownership of British newspapers.

RedBird IMI is now selling the Telegraph titles and Zahawi, appointed chairman of the Barclay family’s online retailer Very Group in May 2024, is reportedly in talks with International Media Investments (IMI) regarding a bid for the newspapers.

IMI, a privately-owned Abu Dhabi investment company with a portfolio of international media assets, owns a majority stake in RedBird IMI.

Amongst others, Zahawi is believed to have approach the Reuben family, which owns a stake in Newcastle United Football Club, and whose wealth is based on property. So far, media reports have not clarified whether Zahawi was actively participating in the Telegraph auction.

Other potential bidders include David Montgomery’s media group National World, Lord Saatchi, a former Conservative party co-chairman and co-founder of the M&C Saatchi advertising group, and the Belgian media group Mediahuis.