Torrequemada Jazz Festival, Denia

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 9:44

Bernd Lhotzky and Luca Filastro will open the Festival Credit: FB: Festival Jazz Denia

The Torrequemada Jazz Festival, now in its 10th year, presents a diverse and exciting artist line-up that will captivate every discerning jazz lover.

The festival begins on August 1 with Bernd Lhotzky and Luca Filastro, who will entertain the audience with their piano-playing skills. Bernd Lhotzky is regarded as Germany’s foremost ambassador of classic Jazz piano. Luca Filastro is a talented pianist from Italy who enjoys a love affair with American Jazz.

Torrequemada Jazz Festival line up

On August 8, the audience can enjoy listening to the wonderful Francesca Tandoi Trio. The renowned and extremely talented Italian jazz pianist and singer has been playing since she was 12 and is considered a huge new talent in the jazz industry.

On August 17, it will be the turn of the Enric Peidro International Jazz Quartet to entertain. The Spanish sax player is considered one of the most active European jazz/swing musicians. He is widely known for being an inventive player with a beautiful sound.

Finally, on August 23, Racalmuto will conclude the festival. This group of musicians is known for composing a repertoire unlike any other that can be heard today, so they are definitely worth waiting for.

Each concert will commence at 10.30pm in the Torrequemada Gardens, and the entrance fee is 15 euros. Their Facebook page has further information, including how and where to purchase tickets.