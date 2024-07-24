Turtles return to Marbella beach

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 7:33

Loggerhead turtles released back into Costa del Sol waters. Image: Wikipedia

Levante beach in Puerto Banús this week saw the return of 49 Loggerhead sea turtles hatched in Fuengirola.

The eggs were laid on El Rodeíto beach last year. On discovering the eggs, a local man immediately ensured they were safe from any immediate danger from beachgoers or predators and called the emergency services. From that moment, Marbella Council, Local Police and members of ProDunas, a non-profit organisation promoting the preservation and protection of dune ecosystems on the coast of of Marbella, sprung into action.

Incubated, hatched and ‘headstarted’ at Bioparc

From the beach, the eggs were transported to Bioparc Fuengirola where they were artificially incubated and monitored for 50 days in the facility by the veterinary staff and volunteers from ProDunas until hatching. The turtles have gone through a ‘headstarting’ process, which involves care during the first year of life until they reach such a size that significantly reduced their natural mortality rate. This is to both increase their survival chances and to ensure that, upon reaching adulthood, they return to the Costa del Sol to spawn.

Last Tuesday, the 49 Loggerhead turtles, also known as Caretta Caretta, were released into the sea in front of the press and onlookers as a way of raising awareness and alerting beach users to keep an eye out for rare and beautiful sea creatures.