WASPI women hope for new Government action

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:37
WASPI women at the Tolpuddle Martyrs festival
Credit: WASPI
Millions of British women who were born between April 6, 1950 to April 5, 1960 had their pension age raised from 60 to 65.
It has been confirmed by the Parliamentary Ombudsman that as a group they were not given sufficient warning by the Department of Works and Pensions and there is a recommendation that compensation of up to £2,950 be paid to those who ‘lost out’.
According to the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) that since they have been campaigning for compensation, at least 287,111 women who would have been eligible have died and they blamed the previous government of delaying tactics to save money.
All of their eyes are now on the policies of the new Labour Government and one MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured what is known as an Early Day Motion to discuss the matter in Parliament.
The motion says That this House notes with concern the losses borne by 1950s women as a result of maladministration by the Department for Work and Pensions; welcomes the findings of the independent inquiry of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman; further notes that on average over 100 1950s born women die daily, many of whom have suffered losses and die without compensation; and urges the Government to honour the recommendations of the Ombudsman, and come forward with a proper plan to compensate these women.
So far, just 82 MPs are supporting the motion and of those, there is a marked absence of Labour MPs although Jeremy Corbyn, now an Independent MP has signed.
The breakdown is, Liberal 64 (with no sign of Leader Ed Davey), Labour 6, Plaid Cymru 4, Independents 3, Greens 2, NI 2, SNP 1.
WASPI women from across Britain continue to campaign for recognition and their latest appearance was at the Tolpuddle Martyrs festival in Dorset where they were heard chanting “Still here! Still waiting! It’s time for compensating!”
