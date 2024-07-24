Wero app launch – may become the first pan-European payment service

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 17:14

Paying online Credit:Mikhail Nilov, Pexels

A new digital payment app, Wero, was launched in Germany, becoming a strong rival to Visa, Mastercard and PayPal; soon to be available across Europe.

More than just transactions

With Wero, users can make transactions within just 10 seconds through phone numbers, emails or personal QR codes, with no IBAN required. The banking system works 24/7 and is free of charge on all devices.

Not just for transactions, the app reflects the banking applications of the EPI´s (European Payments Initiative) banks, allowing users to overview their account spending and balance in real time. The users can control all finances through Wero, managing their payments with security equal to bank accounts.

Europe´s financial independence

Launched by the European Payments Initiative, Wero is a network of 16 European banks and financial institutions, based on systems such as Payconiq and iDEAL. With payments across Europe, the app helps to achieve strategic autonomy in Europe’s financial services.

Today, there is not a pan-European payment option but Wero may be the first one to reach it.

“The launch of an entirely European payment service like this has great potential to diversify the banking and payment systems which can bring benefits to consumers and those that are financially excluded,” stated a Brussels spokesperson from the campaigning organisation Positive Money.

Dr. Joachim Schamlzl, chairman of the board at EPI, also highlighted; “Our goal is to sustainably build this innovative solution, paving the way for a secure and efficient digital payment future in Europe.”

The app, however, cannot be considered a replacement for public money such as the European Central Bank´s upcoming digital euro, as it remains a private initiative.

Future potential

Anna Martin, the financial services policy officer from Wero, shared some of the app´s upcoming developments; “providing payment cards, making sure that consumers are safe when shopping online by offering a charge-back mechanism and being able to use it in all EU countries.”

In 2025 and 2026, Wero´s services will include the ability to pay merchants online and on invoices via QR codes and other features such as buy now pay later. “We´re starting with person-to-person transactions, but Wero´s goal is to offer all types of payments through a single wallet, combining the simplicity, immediacy and security of banks,” said Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI.

The app will be available in Belgium in late July, in France this autumn and later in 2024 in the Netherlands.