What can we throw in the new brown bins in Benalmadena?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 12:01

New organic waste bins for Benalmadena. Image: Benalmadena council

Residents of Benalmádena have recently noticed the addition of 200 new brown-lidded containers arriving to their streets alongside the already familiar recycling containers. The new bins, which cost the Council over €135,000, are for implementing a new method of recycling waste, specifically, organic.

The containers are being put in public spaces while a public awareness campaign is being prepared in their correct use. These bins are part of the new waste management contract with FCC which includes the renewal and replacement of all existing containers, ecological islands, and the arrival of new cleaning machinery and vehicles. The Council has asked for patience from the public and thanked them for their collaboration while the adaptation phase and fleet renewal continue.

The goal is to make Benalmádena cleaner, better and more environmentally responsible. Although the town hall hasn’t yet released the details of how precisely to use the new organic waste bins, other towns and cities that have already implemented the same scheme are using the waste gathered to sell for converting into more environmentally friendly pellets that can be used for fireplaces, stoves and barbecues.

The bins are for collecting fruit and vegetable remains, meat and fish, eggshells, seafood leftovers, nuts and other organic material scraped off our plates. They can also be used for throwing away paper serviettes, kitchen paper, and the best news for many of our readers, garden cuttings.