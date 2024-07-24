Where do you holiday when you live on the Spanish Coast?

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Jul 2024 • 10:52

Tarifa popular choice for expats' holidays. Shutterstock

Where do you go on your Summer holidays when you live on the Mediterranean coast? That’s a question I have been asked repeatedly over the last few years by friends and family living inland and in big cities.

In my case, not very far. Last year it was the charming hilltop Medina Sidonia near Cádiz, the year before a mesmerising cultural tour of Jerez and Seville. I have posed the question to my Spanish friends here too. Invariably they either have a family country house with a pool that they can escape to, or they drive an hour down the coast and book into a beachside hotel for a few days.

We already have sun, sea and sangria.

Who needs to arrive 3 hours before their flight to an overcrowded airport, lugging cases, removing shoes at security, eating overpriced sandwiches on a plane, and trying to negotiate with taxi drivers in a language we don’t speak when you live just a stones throw from the best beaches? We already have all the sun, sea and sangria we could ever want just living here.

But, not satisfied I was seeing the full picture, I took to my Costa del Sol social media groups to ask others:

Some, such as Mira, prefer to stay put. Adam does the same and makes visits to his local Aldi to take advantage of their powerful air-con. Rota, Chiclana, Tarifa were popular with some due to having quieter, more spacious beaches, while many, such as Orla, prefer to drive inland exploring the Andalusian Pueblos Blancos. Asturias and Galicia in the north of Spain figured highly to escape the heat and remember what rain looks like, while others, such as John, preferred a city break in Lisbon, Valencia or Palma. But, my favourite answer on one of the Facebook groups was ‘Scunthorpe’, back home to see the folks.

A relative recently asked me to look at 3 Fuengirola hotels he had shortlisted for his summer holidays this year, and asked me which I thought was the best one. I simply answered ‘How would I know?‘