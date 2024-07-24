Who governs France during the 2024 Olympics?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jul 2024 • 11:56

Crowd in Paris Credit: Ville de Paris, Facebook

In the time of the world´s largest sporting event, France faces an unprecedented parliamentary deadlock.

French President, Emmanuel Macron stated on July 23 that he will not name a new government until after the Paris Olympics are over on August 11; who is running the country meanwhile?

Macron´s attempts

Macron attempted to create “clarity” in the country´s politics by holding the snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7. Yet, they only provoked more confusion, resulting in a parliamentary deadlock, without a single group even close to gaining the 289 seats required for a majority.

The elections showed the leftist Nouveau Front Populaire and its allies with 193 seats, centrists including Emmanuel Macron´s party with 164 seats and the far-right Rassemblement National with 143 seats.

Shortly before Macron´s announcement on July 23, the left alliance stated that they had agreed on a candidate to propose as Prime Minister, Lucie Castets; an economist working in Paris local government. The French President had declined the proposal.

Since the former PM, Gabriel Attal resigned with no opponents to take over, President Marcon immediately appointed him as the head of the caretaker government; intended as a temporary measure until a government alliance can be formed.

The caretakers

The caretaker government is now in place in France but has limited power. The notion of the caretaker government is not even mentioned in the current Constitution.

A constitutional expert, Melody Mock-Gruet said to the local Press; “The government can take decisions that are dictated by an imperative need,” meaning that the caretakers can act if an immediate decision is required, as well as keep day-to-day affairs running.

She added; “The government can issue decrees implementing laws. But it will not be able to initiate new reforms,” emphasising that the caretaker government cannot propose any new laws but can implement laws that have been passed already.

As to the duration of the caretaker government, legally, it can be in place without limitations.

The higher powers

Despite the caretaker government being appointed in charge, the former PM, Gabriel Attal remains in place as Prime Minister; the ministers of the previous government also remain in power.

As the President and the government are elected separately in France, President Macron will remain in his position until 2027 and has stated that he will not resign. As President, he is the head of state and the nominal head of the armed forces, as well as having powers over foreign policy.

Even with the caretaker government in place, the French Conseil d´Etat (Council of State) remains the highest authority in the government and is in charge of evaluating whether the caretaker government exceeds its powers.

Approaching the Olympics, there appears to be no resolution to the political deadlock as of now, as political factions continue to battle each other, making a coalition an unlikely possibility. France has not seen a coalition government since the start of the Fifth Republic in 1958.

For a country as centralised as France, a government is essential; how long can it last ungoverned?