A royal accident – Queen Mary of Denmark thrown to the ground by a scooter

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 16:12

Queen Mary of Denmark Credit: VisitCopenhagen, WikiCommons, [[File:Crown Princess Mary.jpg|Crown_Princess_Mary]]

A royal accident occurred on July 25 when a crowd of supporters saw Queen Mary of Denmark get thrown to the ground by a speeding scooter.

The incident

The incident happened as the Queen greeted fans in Greenland´s capital, Nuuk. A motorised scooter, driven by an elderly man stormed by, knocking the Queen to the ground.

Queen Mary cried as she fell to the ground but didn´t appear to be gravely hurt; she managed to keep her composure as she stood up seeming very perplexed by the accident. The rider; an elderly man, appeared more hurt and concerned as he explained that he “didn´t know what happened.”

He said to the palace security that he was merely trying to extend his arm towards the Queen, hoping to greet her, and had accidentally pressed the accelerator.

Mary´s youngest children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as well as King Frederik were just metres away when she was knocked to the ground to the crowd´s shock. The Palace media authorities stated that Queen Mary was not hurt and had continued to follow her plans of the day.

Safety concerns

The Palace security and local police ruled the incident an innocent mistake after speaking with the elderly man. The Queen´s devoted fans, however, raised questions about the quality of her security assistants.

“Why was someone allowed to get so close on a motorised scooter?” Asked one fan. “Very weak security. Lucky this just seemed to be an odd incident. Hopefully more sensible measures will be taken by the security team,” said another.

Many sympathised with the Queen and were impressed by her composure; “I could see how much it hurt her,” said an onlooker to the local Press; “her eyes watered immediately. It must hurt to be hit at that speed.”

Another fan criticised the man´s behaviour; “I know everyone wants to be close to her…but a bit of common sense please.”