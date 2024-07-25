All gone Pete Tong at Marbella Arena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Pete Tong picking up the beat. Credit: Pete Tong official Facebook

Pete Tong, one of the most respected and most successful DJs in the history of Dance music, is bringing his Ibiza Classics set to Marbella, Saturday August 10.

Tong found fame with his BBC Radio 1 shows Essential Mix and Essential Selection before making it big on the nightclub circuit. He is also a producer and is generally regarded as the ‘global ambassador for electronic music’. In 2008, Tong was involved with organising the International Music Summit in Ibiza, an event that has become an annual fixture. In 2017, he won Radio Show of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards for ‘The Essential Collection’.

Hardest working DJs in the business

One of the hardest working DJs in the business, Tong can be found at residencies in the US, Ibiza and London, as well as across the summer festival circuit. With his All Gone Pete Tong brand, he has achieved global renown through world-class parties in Miami and Ibiza, as well as dedicated stages at festivals like Creamfields, TomorrowWorld, and SW4.

As the Ibiza Orchestra take the stage, language of his music will unite at least 3 generations of electronic music fans. He will be joined, as he often is, by the Jules Buckley Essential Orchestra.

Saturday August 10, doors open at 5pm and the music starts at 7pm. The will be surprise guest support acts in the coming days. Ticket prices start at €104 and can be obtained from marbellaarena.com