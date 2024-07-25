Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter at Starlite Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 14:07

Nick carter on Stage. Credit: nickcarter.com – Elliott Deseure

Backstreet Boys fans are in for a treat at the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella on August 10 with a solo show from Nick Carter.

Worldwide celebrity, Carter, will take the stage for the first time at Starlite Occident on Saturday, August 10.

At the tender age of twelve, Nick Carter began his career as the youngest member of the Backstreet Boys, the best-selling boy band in history, and soon rose to prominence as a worldwide pop phenomenon. With his youthful appearance and celebrity status, Carter’s 30-year career in show business has encompassed a wide range of endeavours in publishing, philanthropy, cinema, and television in addition to sold-out stadiums.

All American

With his first album “Now or Never,” which debuted at number 17 in the Billboard 200 list and was certified gold in the US, Japan, and Canada, Carter took the leap into a solo career in 2002. This was the start of his booming solo career, which matched fame from his time with the Backstreet Boys. ‘I’m Taking Off’ and ‘All American’ are the two further solo albums that Carter has since released. The most popular song he has released to far, “Hurts to Love You,” debuted in 2023 and peaked at number one in Canada and seven other countries.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale for Saturday August 10, 10pm at the Starlite Festival, Marbella. Prices begin at €45.