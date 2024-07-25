11-hour marathon charity concert, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 10:02

11 hours of music and dancing at Bar AM Fuengirola

Bar AM in Fuengirola is holding a fundraising event and set of concerts for the cancer charity Cudeca Saturday August 3, and they have a packed roster of artists to entertain.

Doors open at 4pm for one of Fuengirola’s biggest charity events of the Summer. From 5.30pm there will be music from Laura Elen, fresh from playing the massive Love the 90s festival in Marbella, soulful singer, Janet Powell, as well as rising star, singer and guitarist, Jai Northover. Headlining the party at 10pm, Soul Party, playing classic Soul music floor-fillers. Soul Party’s lineup includes 6 members the Midnight Hour Sound of the Commitments.

At the midnight hour

From midnight to 3.30am the music continues with a DJ in the downstairs function room, and there will be Indian Street food available to keep everyone full of energy.

Tickets for the event can be bought in advance either in person from the Bar AM box office or online from the website. Advance tickets cost €20 and include the first drink free plus entry in a raffle with some great prizes. Tickets on the door cost €25. You can find Bar AM in Calle Oviedo in Fuengirola.

Funds raised will go to the charity Cudeca, a foundation that focuses on providing palliative care and advice to patients with cancer and other diseases in advanced and terminal stages through a variety of programs.