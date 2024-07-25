By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 22:00

Chess tournament Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels

Estepona’s Municipal Chess School has organised the 38th Night Chess Tournament, which will be held on August 1 on the promenade.

The event is part of the Local Council’s project to promote chess to young people, making it attractive to all students born after 2004. The initiative is part of the town’s summer programming, and the only competition of this size for amateur participants in Spain. In the competition, there will be 4 independent tournaments and in mixed categories will be played per year.

Categories for all ages

The games of the 38th Amature Night Chess Trophy Estepona 2024 will be played from 8pm to 12pm, with a limit of 250 player between the ages of 6 and 90. There are categories for under 8s, 8 to 12 year olds, 12 to 16, and adults.

During a recent presentation, the Councillors recalled that the Miguel Abril Municipal School instructors were the inspiration behind the chess night, which is one of the largest amateur competitions in the nation.

Open to players from everywhere

The event has drawn a good number of players from other regions of Andalusia and the country in previous years, in addition to local participants and members of the municipal chess school. For lovers of this art, game and ex-Olympic sport, this is a must-see event.

The competition starts at 6pm on August 1, on the promenade, Estepona. To sign up, call Francisco Jesús Pareja at the Chess school on 619 063 600.