Blade Runner 2099 to be filmed in Prague

By John Smith • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 13:43

An image of how Blade Runner 2099 may look Credit: Public, license: CC0

Lovers of Science Fiction will be delighted to know that after several years of development, a Blade Runner TV miniseries is about to be filmed in Prague.

Ridley Scott who directed the original film based on the novel by Philip K Dick which was released in 1982, is responsible for the script and will be involved in the production which is a natural progression from the original film and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Strong cast

Lead actors for this series, which will be screened on Amazon Prime in 2025, are Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and former model Hunter Schafer along with a strong supporting cast.

Originally the series was due to be filmed in Belfast but it was postponed due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and it was decided to head to Prague instead.

Dystopian future

The problem with filming such a movie set in a dystopian future is that there is little opportunity to shoot outside of the studio and considering the extravagant scenes for the last two films, it looks as if Blade Runner 2099 will be filmed almost exclusively in the Barrandov studios.

Needless to say, there is bound to be a great of computer generated action as well as green screen depictions but techniques are so advanced nowadays that the quality is bound to be first class.

Every major city now has its own Film Commission dedicated to attracting foreign movie makers and there are often significant financial enticements in order to capture the work and the studio has a record of offering good facilities and very professional staff.

Belfast’s loss is therefore Prague’s gain.