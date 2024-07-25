British man dies in Spanish airport awaiting flight home 

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:44

Emergency response: Paramedics rush a patient into an ambulance to be treated in a hospital. Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

The 60-year-old Brit holidaymaker collapsed at his gate awaiting his flight home from Reus´s Costa Dorada airport to Leeds. Reports claim that he was returning to the UK early after being admitted to a Tarragona hospital for unknown medical issues.

Paramedics made attempts to revive him but were unsuccessful and pronounced the man dead on the scene. The scene unfolded on the night of July 22nd; however, in the last five years, two similar incidents have occurred involving British passengers travelling to and from Reus´s airport.

String of deaths at Reus Airport

The more recent of the two happened in October 2023, when a 61-year-old British man died on the plane bound for the UK´s East Midlands Airport shortly before takeoff. The first occurred in September, involving a 67-year-old woman who passed away shortly after arriving at Reus´s airport. She was assisted by a German nurse who was on vacation and sat nearby at the airport until paramedics arrived. They attempted to revive her with a defibrillator, however, they were unsuccessful as she entered cardiac arrest.

Local reports claimed she had begun feeling very ill on her way to the airport, and collapsed once she arrived. An emergency flight was organised for her to try to get her to a hospital quickly enough to save her life, but unfortunately, she passed away before that could happen.

It is currently unknown the exact cause of death of the 60-year-old who passed away flying to Leeds, but the autopsy is expected to reveal he died of natural causes. Police said in a statement that they had found no evidence indicating anything criminal.