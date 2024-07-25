´Bully XL´ dogs kill woman: owner charged under new UK law

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 18:53

Bully ban: XL bully breed wearing a muzzle in line with similar 2024 UK legislation. Credit: Sue Thatcher

Ashley Warren, 40, has been arrested after his two Bully XL dogs attacked and killed 68-year-old Esther Martin, making him the first person to be charged under new UK legislation illegalised the breed of dogs without a special license.

Warren has been charged with two counts of ´Owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death´. These charges already existed in the UK; however, as of February 2024, the UK made it a crime to own XL Bully dogs without proper registration.

Breaking the ´dangerously out of control´ dog law carries with it a sentence of up to 14 years for a single count, as well as the dog potentially being put down.

XL Bully

An ´XL Bully´ is the designation given to dogs that are from a variety of breeds or mixes between them, including Pitbulls, American Bulldogs, English Bulldogs, Presa Canarios, and Cane Corsos. As they encompass a variety of breeds, this makes the distinctions sometimes confusing. On Gov.UK, it is stated that what primarily comprises this designation is the dog´s appearance.

Under the new legislation, owners of these breeds may have their dogs taken away from them regardless of their behaviour if they are not registered and neutered or spayed depending on the dog´s gender.

Police statement

National Police Chiefs´ Council dangerous dogs leader, Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Mark Hobrough, has urged the public to report dogs and their owners in breach of this law so the dogs can be assessed by the police.

“I would encourage strongly people to be compliant if that were the situation with their own dogs because one of the very tests that is made about a dog or an owner [in court] is that the dog is not aggressive, but also that the owner is fit and responsible and not aggressive also,” said ACC Hobrough “So if either of those things were not complied with, then there would be no option for a court then but to destroy the dog.”

Enforcement

The RSPCA has estimated that there are between 50,000 and 100,000 XL bully dogs in the UK. As of the law coming into effect in February, it is estimated that around 40,000 of these dogs have been registered, and the rest are at risk of being put down by authorities if not registered and deemed a threat. To enforce the law, the UK has 137 dog legislation officers spread around the country.

This law was not enacted without cause, however. Between 2001 and 2021, there were three fatal dog attacks a year in the UK, and from 2021 to 2023, there have been 23 fatalities, reportedly many of these being committed by XL Bullies.