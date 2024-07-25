Carlos Baos – Inheritance Law in Spain

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) •
Forced and the possibility of favouring a heir over the rest.
While English Law allows absolute freedom to make a will, Spanish inheritance law is different, as it includes the figure of “forced/compulsory heirs”. You must be aware that even if you are a British national, if you pass away in Spain without a will, Spanish law could apply to your estate. This highlights the importance of making a will, as we always emphasise.
In today’s article we explain and briefly analyse the provisions contained in the Spanish Civil Code, and if it is possible to benefit one child over the others in a will. And the limits and requirements that must be met to do so in accordance with Spanish regulatory body.
How does inheritance work in Spain? Who are the forced heirs and what rights do they have
Forced heirs include children (descendants), parents (ascendants), and the surviving spouse. Depending on the specific circumstances of the deceased (married, no living parents, etc.). Let’s imagine a case where there are children but no spouse. In this case, the estate is divided in three parts.
Am I able to omit one of my children from my will? Can I leave him/her nothing?
Yes and No. It is possible, under Spanish law, to disinherit an heir. But certain requirements must be met. These generally involve court criminal proceedings only reserved for exceptional cases of misconduct. Such as abuse, serious threats, or criminal offences against the testator or other close family members.
What other options do I have, under Spanish law, to adjust my will to my wishes and benefit some of my children over others?
Under Spanish law, you have several options to substantially benefit some of your children above the others. This can be achieved thanks to the upgrade share (1/3) and the free share (1/3) that can be awarded to any of your children. For instance, if you have three children, no espouse, and you wish to benefit one over the other two… in practice, you could award nearly 75% of your estate to the favoured child. While the other two would receive just over 10% each.
While this doesn’t allow you to leave nothing to some children, it enables you to create a will that closely reflects your wishes within the legal framework.
At White-Baos Lawyers we are experts in all Inheritance Matters. From planning your will, Inheritance Tax, Challenging wills, etc. For expert guidance on this and other matters, feel free to reach out to us. We will study your case and offer you tailored legal advice suited to your unique family dynamics and circumstances.
Lawyer Carlos Baos has been advising on variety of expat-related legal issues for years
