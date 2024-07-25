By EWN • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 14:08

Photocredit Shutterstock

Dance the night away with Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington at La Sala Puerto Banus

La Sala Puerto Banus is set to host an electrifying evening featuring the charismatic Kai Widdrington from Strictly Come Dancing. The Come Dancing with Kai event will be held on Saturday July 27 in La Sala’s stunning Live Lounge.

Guests are invited to arrive from 7pm for an exclusive meet and greet, dining from the A La Carte Menu which showcases a delectable selection of international dishes and La Sala’s signature favourites. The night will crescendo at 9.30pm when Kai takes the stage to lead an exhilarating dance class. A dance floor will be set up in front of the stage for guests to dance the night away. Tickets are priced at €20 and a main course must be ordered from the A La Carte.

Kai Widdrington is a famous English dancer and choreographer. His impressive career highlights include winning the Junior World Latin American championship in 2010 and reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. Kai has been a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars and joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Located in the heart of Puerto Banus, La Sala Puerto Banus is renowned for its exceptional cuisine, vibrant entertainment and unparalleled atmosphere. Each visit promises a memorable experience, leaving guests wanting more.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive chance to dance with a star and enjoy a glamorous night. Secure your spot now for an unforgettable evening!

To book your spot for “Come Dancing with Kai’ contact La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com, call 952 814 145. or book online.

Sponsored