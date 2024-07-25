Costa del Sol´s colossal coastal problem

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 17:32

Beach closed: Beaches around Costa del Sol may face more closures. Credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

Studies by the Western Costa del Sol Association have indicated that Costa del Sol beaches from Torremolinos to Manilva will require replenishment of 100,000 cubic metres of sand due to coastal erosion.

El Bombo Beach

Coastal erosion is a natural process that occurs due to the direction of the prevailing currents where they hit the beach. Large storms can cause the process to happen rapidly in a short amount of time, as was seen in a series of storms in mid-July in Mijas. These July storms caused thousands of tonnes to be swept away in a matter of days, particularly from Mijas´s El Bombo beach, which saw its coastline recede just metres away from its wooden seaside boardwalk. This extreme erosion exposed concrete drainage systems from underneath the sand, which entombed it.

Mijas´s municipal government had to close the beach due to safety concerns, and Mijas´s councillor for beaches, Daniel Gomez, spoke on the subject, admonishing the lack of greater coordination and planning from the provincial government.

“The decision to close about 200 metres of the path is for safety reasons. We ask people to be patient and to respect the closed area because accessing it will be dangerous,” said Gomez. “El Bombo is a good example of what our coastline suffers due to the lack of a comprehensive beach stabilisation plan,” the councillor concluded.

Stakeholder meeting

A meeting of local government officials and stakeholders took place on July 25 in Torremolinos´s Pez Espada hotel, where the issue of beach erosion was tabled. The group suggested a potential solution involving excavating 100,000 cubic metres of sand primarily from around the port areas around Costa del Sol, and dumping it on the most affected beaches.

This should come as a familiar solution to Mijas residents, as a similar plan was enacted in April, involving the excavation and relocation of 200,000 cubic metres of sand to the same area around El Bombo.

What is causing all this sudden erosion?

Part of this rapid erosion has been a product of an unusually high number of westerly storms crashing into the same area of Costa del Sol, particularly El Bombo Beach. However, this concentration of storms would normally be mitigated by the natural migration that sand undertakes as it cycles down the coast.

This natural migration of sand, however, has been cut by human intervention in the coastline, particularly massive infrastructure works like ports and marinas. Their shape blocks sand´s natural erosion and replenishment from farther up the coast, however, large ports like Malaga and Marbella are effectively working like a dam, holding back sand from farther downstream.