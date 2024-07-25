By Harry Sinclair • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 12:17

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive in Almeria to play against the Cities team Credit: Shutterstock

UD Almeria, the red-and-white club is about to close a great friendly match against Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia.

Previously met

Both clubs met previously on December 9, 2022, during the Qatar World Cup break with a 1-1 result; Almeria’s then debutant, Luis Suarez, scored the goal for Almeria.

In 2022 Almeria went to Saudi Arabia. This year, however, Al-Nassr will visit the red-and-white’s home turf to compete in a pre-season friendly game.

Ronaldo expected in Almeria

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming game is the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now belongs to the Al-Nassr team.

The match between Almeria and Al-Nassr will be played in the week prior to the League, expected to be played on August 8 or 9 (dates to be announced).

Al-Nassr’s pre-season friendlies include rivals such as Porto and Granada, with the Granada game taking place on August 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Almeria seven times with the Real Madrid team and has scored six goals against Almeria.

12 years since his last game in Almeria

Ronaldo’s last visit to the Almeria was on December 12, 2012, which adds to the excitement of seeing him in the Almeria stadium this year.

The city of Almeria is working hard to prepare the stadium for the big event so fans can enjoy the Mediterranean game on Almeria turf against Al-Nassr, with the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo at the head of it.