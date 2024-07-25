By Harry Sinclair •
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive in Almeria to play against the Cities team
UD Almeria, the red-and-white club is about to close a great friendly match against Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia.
Both clubs met previously on December 9, 2022, during the Qatar World Cup break with a 1-1 result; Almeria’s then debutant, Luis Suarez, scored the goal for Almeria.
In 2022 Almeria went to Saudi Arabia. This year, however, Al-Nassr will visit the red-and-white’s home turf to compete in a pre-season friendly game.
Adding to the excitement of the upcoming game is the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now belongs to the Al-Nassr team.
The match between Almeria and Al-Nassr will be played in the week prior to the League, expected to be played on August 8 or 9 (dates to be announced).
Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Almeria seven times with the Real Madrid team and has scored six goals against Almeria.
Ronaldo’s last visit to the Almeria was on December 12, 2012, which adds to the excitement of seeing him in the Almeria stadium this year.
Al-Nassr’s pre-season friendlies include rivals such as Porto and Granada, with the game against Granada being on August 4.
The city of Almeria is working hard to prepare the stadium for the big event so fans can enjoy the Mediterranean game on Almeria turf against Al-Nassr, with the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo at the head of it.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture.
