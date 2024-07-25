By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 10:32
Dreambeach will be hosting its 10th anniversary at Retamar el Toyo this year
Credit: Dreambeach /fb
Dreambeach is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year at the start of August, this time in a new location.
The festival has previously held its event in Villaricos, with last year seeing it at Cuevas del Almanzora.
This year, however, Dreambeach is moving to a new location closer to the capital, Retamar el Toyo.
With the new location comes new problems, and a new group of people affected by the festival over the 3 nights, from August 1st to 4th.
The Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Almeria (ASHAL) sent a letter to the mayor of Almeria, María del Mar Vázque, representing the local’s concerns about security.
In response, more than a thousand officers, including Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection, as well as the National Police Force attached to the Junta de Andalucia, Guardia Civil and Emergencies 112, will make up the security team of Dreambeach festival this year.
In a meeting held on the morning of Wednesday, July 24, the councillor and the sub-delegate stated, in collaboration with the promoters and organisation of the festival, they are working together with the aim of “guaranteeing the best possible development of this event, both in the days leading up to it and during”, which is expected to see 20,000 people a day.
Starting from next Monday, July 29, for the festival’s 10th anniversary, and the first time that Dreambeach is held in the capital of Almería, more than a thousand personnel will be deployed in this operation.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
