By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 12:52

Quad Bikes offer a fun-filled adventure Credit: viator.com

Off-road tours offer an excellent way to get closer to nature while embarking on a fun-filled adventure that will bring lasting memories.

They are growing in popularity throughout Benidorm, and here are some of the more favoured options:

Bendidorm Full-day Off-road Tour

This tour is ideal for families as no driving is required, and infant seats can be provided. It starts from Benidorm and passes through the lakes and mountains of the Guadalest Valley.

Benidorm Quad Bike Tour (ATV)

Each quad bike can have a passenger and a driver, although there is an extra fee. The duration varies, with the longest being four hours, and this option includes Albir Beach, Guadalest, and the Algar Waterfalls.

Benidorm Buggy Tour Off-road

This tour is a thrill-seeker’s dream as drivers test their skills on challenging terrain and navigate windy trails amidst the trees. Over an adrenalin-filled hour, breathtaking views of the sea and the vibrant cityscape of Benidorm await the not-so-faint-hearted.

Benidorm Jungle Buggy Tour

Another to get the heart racing, this two-hour tour is designed to test drivers’ abilities as they approach the rugged terrain of the Guadalest River and navigate the more difficult roads of this escapade.

Further information, including costs and how to book, can be found online.