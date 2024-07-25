By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 9:18

Get your tickets: Elche's August festivities raffle returns. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Turismo.

Elche has relaunched the raffle for seats to attend various events during the August festivities.

Inma Mora, the Councillor for Fiestas, announced that the number of seats available for the raffle has been increased this year to 210.

The events included in the raffle are the Mora Entrance on August 8, the Embassy on August 9, the Cristina Entrance on August 10, the Charanga on August 11, and the general rehearsals of the Misteri d’Elx on August 11 and 12.

The draw will take place on August 1, covering the Mora y Cristiana Entrance.

The Embassy, Charanga, and the Misteri d’Elx performances will be drawn on August 11 and 12.

Registration Period

The registration period for the raffle begins on July 19 and ends on July 31.

Interested participants, who must be over 16 years of age and registered in Elche, can sign up at the website aplicaciones.elche.es/sorteosFiestas.

Entry is easy, just fill out personal information and specify which events you wish to attend.

Raffle Results

The raffle results will be published on August 1 on the same website.

A maximum of two seats per person per event will be allocated.

Winners will be notified via email with details on where and when to collect their tickets.