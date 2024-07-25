By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:16

Gran Alacant offers free home collection service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook

Due to numerous instances of illegal dumping in various areas of the Gran Alacant neighbourhood, the municipal cleaning services conducted an intensive cleanup operation.

Out of all the items illegally discarded on public roads, only one resident had informed the authorities for collection.

Encarni Ramírez, the Councillor for Cleaning, stated, “After the extensive cleanup to restore the streets of Gran Alacant to their best possible condition, we hope not to face the same situation again.”

Free Home Collection

“Therefore, we strongly urge residents who need to dispose of belongings or garden waste to contact Urbaser at (+34) 966693955 or send a WhatsApp to (+34) 639537476 to request free home collection.”

Illegal dumping on public roads or vacant lots is punishable by fines of up to €751, and the Local Police are issuing sanctions whenever the perpetrators are identified.

The councillor expressed regret, noting, “Despite the Council’s significant efforts to modernise our cleaning and urban solid waste collection infrastructure to improve service and facilitate recycling for residents, we continue to encounter these uncivil behaviours from some neighbours.”