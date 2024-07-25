Guide pushed into Bruges canal by masked man

By John Smith • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:20

Pascal Gerritsen sitting on a bridge in Bruges Credit: Ambassador Tours

It was in early July that Dutch born tour guide Pascal Gerritsen was pushed into a Bruges canal by a masked man who calls himself the Masked Lover of Architecture.

Soon after his action, the man contacted VRT NEWS via email to explain that he was annoyed by the behaviour of the guide who often stands or sits on the walls of the historical bridges of Bruges to address his group.

According to his assailant, this isn’t allowed and he claimed that Gerritsen is turning his tours into “circus acts”.

Masked Lover of Architecture surrendered to police

Understandably Mr Gerritsen, who was uninjured by his fall, reported the incident to the police but unexpectedly on July 22, the Masked Lover contacted the police and admitted that he was responsible and is now possibly facing a charge of causing Grievous Bodily Harm.

Mr Gerritsen, the founder of Ambassador Tours, has received a huge amount of publicity in Belgium following this unexpected drenching but he says that he is not amused and wants to discuss the matter with his assailant in order to explain that he was doing nothing wrong.

Guide explained reason for his actions

He stated on his Facebook page “I am absolutely against the violation of the police regulations (the use of street furniture such as benches, garbage bins and lamp posts that could possibly be damaged).

“However, I explained (to Focus WTV) that sitting on the non-tombstones at the Boniface Bridge, without blocking them and without causing damage, to show the engravings on some tombstones and to make people aware of the historical significance, is something that I think doesn’t harm any person nor the bridge itself – there’s hundreds of people sitting every day on the same stones of the same bridge.”

He added “The main reason why I sit on the bridge, why I stand on the quay walls in certain spots is to not obstruct the sidewalks. I honestly don’t see much harm in that and at the same time it’s not forbidden.”

Since he was pushed Mr Gerritsen has toned down his exuberance slightly but will still sit and stand wherever he wants.