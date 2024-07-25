Help Murcia Mar Menor support local families

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Funding Relief for Butterfly Skin Image: Facebook/ Help Murcia Mar Menor

HELP Murcia Mar Menor, a voluntary charitable emergency service, recently contributed €2,000 to the charity DEBRA, which supports families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), commonly known as Butterfly Skin.

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Butterfly Skin

EB is a rare and painful condition that causes the skin to blister easily, often leading to severe discomfort and complications. This debilitating disease can appear suddenly and affects patients from birth, making even the simplest actions, like walking or eating, incredibly painful.

How DEBRA Will Utilize the Generous Contribution

DEBRA is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with EB and their families through specialised care and support. Their team of nurses, psychologists, and researchers works tirelessly to ease daily suffering and provide essential resources. The charity relies entirely on donations to fund their services and outreach.

The Role of HELP Murcia Mar Menor in Supporting EB Local Families

Although DEBRA operates internationally, HELP Murcia Mar Menor has ensured that this generous €2,000 donation will specifically benefit children and families in the Murcia region. The donation was formally presented by HELP Murcia Mar Menor’s President, Debbie, alongside several dedicated volunteers, to Mary Chambers, a representative from DEBRA’s Quesada office. The event took place outside the HELP MMM retail outlet, highlighting the commitment of both organizations to supporting local communities.

This contribution will aid DEBRA in its ongoing mission to bring relief and support to those affected by EB.

How You Can Get Involved

Donate to DEBRA : Financial contributions help DEBRA provide essential care and resources. Visit DEBRA’s website to make a donation or learn about other ways to support their work.

: Financial contributions help DEBRA provide essential care and resources. Visit DEBRA’s website to make a donation or learn about other ways to support their work. Volunteer Your Time : DEBRA and HELP Murcia Mar Menor are always in need of volunteers. Whether you can help with fundraising events or offer professional skills, your time can make a real difference.

: DEBRA and HELP Murcia Mar Menor are always in need of volunteers. Whether you can help with fundraising events or offer professional skills, your time can make a real difference. Spread Awareness : Share information about EB and DEBRA’s efforts on social media to increase awareness and encourage others to get involved.

: Share information about EB and DEBRA’s efforts on social media to increase awareness and encourage others to get involved. Participate in Local Fundraising Events: Join or organize community events to raise funds for DEBRA and support their initiatives.

