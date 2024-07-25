Hereford Meat on Fire: Heaven for meat lovers

By Donna Williams •
Hereford Meat on Fire offers only the best quality meats.
Credit: Hereford on Fire
Offering the ultimate dining experience for meat lovers, Hereford Meat on Fire has two restaurants in Costa Blanca North, one in Altea and the other in Albir.
This is the ideal place to enjoy a mouth-watering cut of high-quality meat cooked over a real fire to perfection. It provides that distinctive smoky flavour and is just bursting with juicy tenderness. In addition to popular meat cuts, the menu includes various fish and chicken dishes and burgers.
According to your preference, an extensive collection of wines, spirits, and soft drinks is available to accompany the meal. Cocktail lovers are not missed out either, as their menu includes favourites like mojitos, daiquiris, margaritas and cosmopolitans, to name a few.
Hereford Meat on Fire Albir boasts a vast terrace and invokes a family-orientated atmosphere.
Hereford Meat on Fire Altea is in a premium location, where diners can enjoy views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea from the terrace area.
Hereford Meat on Fire Albir is open from 6 to 10.30pm Monday through Saturday, except Wednesdays when it is closed. Sunday hours are from 6 pm until midnight.
Hereford Meat on Fire Altea is open from 1 to 11.30pm Monday, Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday. On Wednesday and Thursday, they open between 5 and 11.30pm.
Reservations for both restaurants can be made by emailing herefordreservations@gmail.com.
Hereford Meat on Fire Altea: C. Conde de Altea, 36, 03590, Altea
Hereford Meat on Fire Albir: Camí Vell d’Altea, 39, 03581, l’Alfas del Pi
