By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 8:51

Violent scenes at Manchester airport Credit: akhi.muj/instagram

A wave of outrage swept through Rochdale last night as hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the town’s main police station to protest against the treatment of four men arrested at Manchester Airport.

The protests were sparked by a viral video showing one of the men being kicked in the head and stamped on by a police officer during the arrest.

The arrests, which took place on Tuesday evening at Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport, have led to widespread condemnation and accusations of police brutality. The video footage shows the man, believed to be a Rochdale resident, being kicked in the face by an officer who also stamped on his head, while other officers wrestled the remaining men to the ground, using Tasers and incapacitant spray.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reported that the men were detained following an incident where multiple officers were assaulted, including a female officer who sustained a broken nose. The force has since referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the officer involved has been removed from active duty, though not suspended.

Public Outcry and Protests in Rochdale

The video quickly garnered attention on social media, prompting immediate public outrage. By late Wednesday night, a large crowd had assembled outside Rochdale police station, chanting slogans such as “GMP, shame on you,” and “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), alongside more aggressive cries of “f*** the police.”

Speakers at the protest decried the police as “institutionally racist,” urging the crowd to demand justice peacefully. However, tensions ran high, with some speakers warning of potential unrest if their demands were not met.

A local imam sought to defuse the situation, urging the crowd to remain calm and law-abiding. “Rioting, being upset, is what these brothers want you to do,” he said. “All I am asking is for you not to take the law into your own hands, be respectable citizens like our parents have taught us.”

Political Reactions

Paul Waugh, Rochdale’s newly elected Labour MP, expressed his deep concern over the incident. Posting on social media, Waugh stated, “The video footage of a Greater Manchester police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident, and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.”

Waugh added that he had communicated his concerns to the Assistant Chief Constable and was in touch with Kate Green, Deputy Mayor for policing in Greater Manchester. He called for a thorough and swift investigation by the IOPC.

Former Rochdale MP George Galloway also commented on the incident, highlighting that some of the arrested men had family members serving in the police. “This is a police family that was severely beaten by the police, stamping on their faces while they lay helpless and unresisting on the floor,” Galloway stated.

Details of the Arrests

GMP stated that the men were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray, and obstructing police. The police narrative indicated that the situation escalated when officers responded to an alleged assault at the airport. The suspects reportedly assaulted officers, leading to the controversial use of force captured in the video.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry acknowledged the public’s alarm over the video. “We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about,” Chaudhry said. He emphasised the severity of the officers’ injuries and the unusual nature of the force used during the arrest.

Calls for Justice

As the investigation unfolds, the community of Rochdale remains on edge, demanding accountability, and transparency. The incident has reignited discussions about police conduct and the treatment of minority communities by law enforcement.

How would you react as a bystander to scenes of violence?

Is it a public service, or dangerously inciting, when incidents that are caught on camera go viral?