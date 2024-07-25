Hurt children from Gaza transferred to Spain for “urgent medical care”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 17:00

Children from Gaza received in Spain Credit: sanchezcastejon, X

Hurt children from Gaza were flown to Spain on July 24 for “urgent medical care”; Countries across Europe are beginning to offer transportation and treatment for those suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Brought to Spain

15 children arrived from Cairo to Madrid with 27 of their immediate relatives, to be treated at hospitals across Spain.

Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on X that the children had arrived, stating that they would receive “safe treatment.”

The PM emphasised that they will be given “what every child deserves, wherever they were born: a healthy and hopeful childhood,” adding, “Welcome to Spain.”

The Spanish newspaper, El Pais, reported that 13 of the patients have serious trauma, while one is a cancer patient and another has a chronic heart disease.

Among the children are a three-year-old suffering from head trauma, a 13-year-old who needs his limbs rebuilt and a 10-year-old with multiple facial and eye wounds. Several children were also reported to be brought in with severe burns.

Protection in the EU

The PCRF´s (Palestine Children´s Relief Fund) chairwoman, Vivial Khalaf stated that this transportation is a “milestone cooperation” that “will secure life-saving treatment for injured children in Europe.”

The WHO´s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated: “These very sick children will be getting the care they need thanks to cooperation between several partners and countries.”

He added; “We encourage other countries who have the capacity and medical facilities to welcome people who, through no fault of their own, are caught in the grips of this war.” According to the EU´s Civil Protection Mechanism, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania and Slovakia have also offered medical evacuations and treatment.

Belgium, Italy and Norway are expected to follow Spain´s example on the week of July 29 -August 4, stated the PCRF.

So much more to do

Almost 40,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since October 7; nearly 15,000 were children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry and the United Nations Office. As thousands continue to fight for their life, surrounded by shortages of food, water and medicine, the crisis continues.

The deal between Palestine Children´s Relief Fund, the EU and the World Health Organisation aims to fly hundreds of injured children from Gaza to cities around Europe, offering urgent medical assistance but much more remains to be done, as thousands face the grim reality of Gaza, which was once their home.