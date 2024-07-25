Jazz, Latin & Soul: the irresistible voice of Rocío Starry, Mijas

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 10:17
Rocio Starry plays the Riviera, Fuengirola
Credit, Miss Starry Facebook
Rocío Satrry, one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular and talented singers is performing her Jazz, Blues and Soul at the Riviera, Mijas, August 2.
From 9.30pm, catch Rocío as she opens with some cool Jazz, moves into more floor-filling Latin sounds, and gets her set culminating in irresistible dance classics such as I wanna be like you, Hit the Road Jack, It Don’t Mean a Thing, Valerie and Freed from Desire. It’s a family-friendly concert so bring the kids too.
Rocío, pays solo at the Riviera, but you may have caught her previously singing from her huge repertoire along the Costa de Sol in groups – Amy Amy Amy Tribute Band, B4 Midnight, or Starry Jazz. And coming up in September 21, the gig of the year in Fuengirola, Rocío’s ‘Remembering Amy’ show at the Salón Varietés theatre.
See Rocío Starry at The Beer Garden, Parque Princess Diana, Riviera del Sol, Mijas, from 9.30pm on Friday August 2, and every Friday evening through August.
