Kayak by moonlight from La Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Enjoy a moonlit kayak experience Credit: Alicante Aventura

There is something very hypnotic about the moon. When it is at its fullest, it feels like magic is in the air, and anything is possible. What better way to enjoy that magic than while out at sea in a kayak?

Alicante Aventura of Villajoyosa has made this possible with a kayaking trip under the moonlight that includes dinner. This trip is suitable for everyone over the age of 13 provided they can swim, so it can be shared as a family, a couple or with friends.

Moonlight Kayak includes dinner

The excursion focuses on the beautiful coast of Villajoyosa and ventures through the coves to a secluded beach where participants can enjoy dinner under the stars. Before returning, there is also an option to go for a swim under the glittering reflection of the full moon.

The kayaks are two-seater self-bailing kayaks, which require no experience. However, an instructor will provide detailed instructions and be on hand at all times. Participants gather at the Paraiso Beach Campsite and embark on a tranquil route that includes Paraiso Beach, Bon Nou Cove, and Asparallo Beach before finally reaching the Caleta.

All in all, the excursion lasts around 2.5 hours and the cost is 45 euros per person. Full details including how to book can be found by visiting their website.