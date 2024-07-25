Lawyer of Arrested Suspect at Manchester Airport Claims He Has Cyst on the Brain

By Chris Herodotou • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 19:37

Rochdale Police Station, where demonstrators gathered to protest Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The arrest of the suspect at Manchester Airport this morning has taken a new turn as his lawyer revealed the suspect, who was arrested amid a violent altercation, reportedly has a cyst on his brain. This revelation adds complexity to an already controversial case, where police conduct is under intense scrutiny.

Medical Details Emerge

The lawyer, named Akhmed Yakoob, gave a statement outside Rochdale Police Station and disclosed that the cyst was discovered in a CT scan. It was also suggested that his condition had worsened overnight. The family felt that the police’s handling of the arrest used excessive force and that they themselves were assaulted by officers in the incident.

The lawyer also stated that the family have been left traumatised by the whole affair. The suspect’s older brother, who reportedly works as a police officer for Greater Manchester Police, is now too fearful to go to work. “He went in today and spoke with his supervisor and the only reason he is not going to work is because he is fearing for his own safety”, the lawyer said.

Public and Political Reaction

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, particularly in Rochdale. A viral video showed the suspect being kicked in the head and stamped on by a police officer during his arrest. This footage led to protests, with demonstrators calling for justice and condemning the police’s actions.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has met with the Home Secretary about the incident and has appealed for calm. Yvette Cooper said she had spoken to the police about the “urgent steps” they’re taking and understands the “widespread distress” caused by the incident.

There seems to have been an altercation in the arrivals hall as two individuals were waiting for their mother to disembark her flight. Mr Burnham, who has seen all the footage from security cameras, says it was a “fast-moving and complicated situation in a challenging location” adding that an investigation will follow in a “thorough and measured way”.

Calls for Action

Advocacy groups are calling for a thorough review of police procedures, particularly concerning individuals with medical conditions. They argue that better training is needed to handle such situations with appropriate care and sensitivity. The incident has reignited debates on police use of force and the treatment of minorities, with many calling for systemic changes.

Ongoing Investigation

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates stated that the police watchdog is probing the “level of force” used by a GMP officer in the incident. Bates emphasised the critical need to thoroughly investigate all the circumstances surrounding the arrest, underlining the importance of accountability and transparency in such cases.

As the investigation by the IOPC continues, the community remains on edge. The case has become a flashpoint for discussions on police conduct and the need for reform. Thompson’s lawyer is pushing for an independent review to ensure justice is served.