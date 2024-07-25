Marina Nitzak: The Woman Behind the Business Property with Positivity

By EWN • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 14:01

MARINA NITZAK lights rooms with her enthusiasm for life, her vibrant smile providing a warm presence as she shares the secrets to her success and what she loves about her job. Moving from the then-USSR 35 years ago, of mixed Russian-Ukrainian descent, she first sought asylum in Germany before settling in Spain, where she has spent the last 22 years – 10 in Madrid and 12 in Marbella. “Madrid is amazing until you have kids; we wanted a home with a garden, a pool, and fresh air,” said Marina. “The first time I came here, I said when I’m ready to settle down, this will be my home and it now is.”

Her warm presence and down-to-earth candour transmit an authenticity rarely seen. This shines through in her dedication to helping her clients, her friends, her colleagues, and, in fact, anyone and everyone she encounters.

A key theme in Marina’s philosophy, both in business and in life, is the importance of harmony between the different aspects of a person’s life. Her selflessness and genuine desire for the welfare of others are evident in the lessons provided by LM Group’s Real Estate Academy. The courses and webinars share the concentrated wealth of knowledge she, her husband, and her team have amassed over 11 years in the industry, spreading valuable insights to realtors in training worldwide.

A devout believer in the mindset of “find what you like to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life,” Marina emphasises the synergy, or “congruency,” between one’s career and personal life. She lives this maxim, ensuring that her clients find homes that align with their desired lifestyles. “When I’m talking to clients or colleagues, I always want to find out what lifestyle they want to make sure there is congruency between the home or job they seek and the lifestyle they desire,” said Marina.

Marina’s trademark calmness in her business and personal life is a testament to her ‘walking the walk,’ not just ‘talking the talk.’ “In Marbella, or Costa del Sol in general, it’s more about your lifestyle being in line with your values, with the life you’d like to have,” said Marina. “Costa del Sol is fabulous if you follow your heart with what you want to do.”

Despite the competitive nature of the real estate industry, Marina and her husband have built one of the most reputable agencies on the Costa del Sol. This success is largely due to the unity between her values and career. “I believe in the good in people. I believe in karma. Life is too short to rob yourself of other people and the world,” said Marina. “You need to share your energy, living life like you’re in your last weeks. That creates a lot of energy that attracts similar people who aren’t afraid of opportunities or failure.”

A key to her success and happiness is this openness and positivity, which can find its way back to her. “If someone likes you and feels good around you, they will rack their brains to try to find ways to help you,” said Marina. “In this industry, that might mean a client remembers that their neighbour’s sister was looking to move to Marbella, and that positivity comes back to you.”

She exudes a quiet confidence, not only in herself but in the work she does. In an industry where connections, client support, and reputation are paramount, it’s no coincidence that she and her team have achieved significant success.

“At the end of the day, I’m in Marbella’s real estate industry for the long term. Forty-five per cent of our business is repeat and referral customers, the largest percentage by far of agencies on the coast, maybe even in all of Spain. I think we do that by nurturing, by helping our customers through the whole home buying process so that they feel assured and confident throughout,” she shared.

Marina Nitzak’s journey is a testament to the power of positivity, authenticity, and genuine care for others, making her not just a successful businesswoman, but an inspiring figure in the real estate industry.

She really is the shining example of the power of positivity – if you can dream your ideal life in your mind and heart your next step is to hold it in your hand.

Let Marina hold your hand too in finding your dream home on the Costa del Sol.

Her positivity and property can lead you to a magical place.

LM GROUP Real Estate:

www.lmg.realestate

info@lmg.realestate

+34 644 061 559 • +34 951 127 499