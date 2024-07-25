Massive concentration of bikers, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:37

Motorbike Rally, Estepona. Rare and classic bikes on show. Photo: Shutterstock

Get your motor running petrolheads, fans of motorbikes will love this one. The 15th Bikers’ Meet (XV Reunión Motera), Estepona., Sunday August 4.

Starting at 10am, Sunday August 4 at the town’s fair ground, a charity fundraiser with, what has been in previous biker rallies in this Costa del Sol town, up to 300 bikers and their machines. So, no sleeping in that morning.

Charities benefit from biker meet

The event is all in aid of a selection of charities and the entrance fee is a mere €13. As well as a tshirt to commemorate the event, there will be food laid on for participants. At past events, a variety of charities have benefitted from money raised from ticket sales as well as the bar takings, such as local Fibromyalgia, Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis charities.

Even if you are not a petrolhead with a classic bike to show off, it looks like it is going to be the biggest event of its kind on the south coast in years and well worth a stroll around taking a look at the massive array of classic and rare of motorbikes on show. Ear plugs are recommended.