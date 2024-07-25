By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 22:49

Paula (right) with some of her new colleagues Credit: Paula Reed

In January 2003, Paula Reed and her husband made the decision to move to Spain to improve their family life. They desired to spend more time with their then-young son and daughter, aged 4 and 6.

Residing in the same villa that her husband renovated all those years ago, Paula is more than happy that they took the plunge. She particularly loves the tranquillity, outdoor living and, of course, the sun. She explained, “The chilled-out way of living is so relaxing, especially when spending time at the beautiful beaches.”

With a background in nursing that started when she left school, Paula went into oncology immediately after completing her nurse training. She was fortunate enough to work between two wards, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She spent a significant amount of time on the wards with end-of-life patients and her empathetic nature aided each of them and their families on their difficult journeys.

Paula’s decision to join the Cancer Care Javea team

More recently, Paula joined Cancer Care Javea, where her deep understanding of cancer care, empathy, and compassion were the attributes that they were looking for.

In speaking on her decision to join the team, Paula said, “Having worked in a hospice prior to my nurse training, I knew cancer nursing was what I always wanted to do; it was my calling. So when an opportunity arose for me to work with Cancer Care, I jumped at it.”

The team at Cancer Care is equally delighted to have her on board and feels that she will be a valuable asset as they work together to support their patients and walk alongside them during their cancer journeys.

Paula’s addition means that they can now care for more patients, and this is thanks to the generous donations the charity has received, which have enabled it to expand its services.

Cancer Care Javea team contact information

For Paula, her journey with Cancer Care is about continuous growth and learning. “I want to grow alongside the team and build on my existing knowledge about the treatments available to people with cancer”, she shared.

When she is not dedicating herself to supporting those facing the challenges of cancer, Paula likes nothing better than to go for long walks with her dog and be at one with nature. She also enjoys having the opportunity to explore Spain and sampling the amazing tapas.

For those wishing to follow in her footsteps and make a permanent move to Spain, she offered this advice: “Try and learn the language, as the Spanish really do appreciate it. Try to mingle with them, and don’t just stick to the expat areas.”

To learn more about Cancer Care Javea, visit their website or call 722 684 093 if you or someone you know needs to speak to a nurse.