Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray´s final career performance

25 Jul 2024

Caption: Murray victorious: Murray atop the podium after his gold medal performance at Rio 2016. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock

Sir Andy Murray is the only tennis player ever to win Olympic singles gold twice in back-to-back Olympics, Rio 2016 and London 2012, so it’s fitting that the 37-year-old, 3-time Grand Slam singles champion and former number one Glaswegian hang up his tennis boots forever after Paris 2024.

Withdrawal from singles play

Unfortunately, just as he had to do at Wimbledon, Murray just announced he has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Singles event, so he will only compete in the Paris 2024 Dobles event with Dan Evans.

“I’ve taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great, and we’re playing well together,” Murray said Thursday. “Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

Sir Andy’s dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019 and most recently requiring surgery in June to remove a cyst from his spine.

Paragon of sport

Dave Haggerty, International Tennis Federation President and Member of the International Olympic Committee, recently said of Sir Murray, “He has lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career. Championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone.”

Murray will appear at Friday’s grand Olympic Opening Ceremony along the River Seine, and will compete in Olympic doubles on the red clay of Roland Garros, not Murray’s favourite surface, but fans will anticipate this last chance to see the British tennis icon perform against the world´s best.

Over his 19-year career, Murray hauled in almost 65 million in earnings for his unmatched passion and hustle.

Murray was both blessed and cursed for being in the same generation as tennis’ all-time Big 3. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. Murray is the only player ever to beat Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic 7 times each, a solid career 29-61 vs. that dominant trio.

Overcoming injury

As for effort level, courage, and grit, Murray has earned the admiration of fans worldwide in his overcoming debilitating injuries such as his 2018 hip replacement over large parts of his career.

Murray won 46 ATP Tour singles titles, but Brits will always cherish his work on the fabled lawn of Wimbledon, the London 2012 Olympic Tennis venue, where he avenged his 2012 Wimbledon tournament loss to the great Roger Federer by taking the Swiss maestro out in straight sets to claim London 2012 gold.

Murray’s final tennis event, the Paris 2024 Olympic Doubles, starts July 28 at Roland Garros Stadium.