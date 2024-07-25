Prince William´s annual salary revealed; earns more than the King

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 11:25

The Royal Family Credit: Royal Family, X

Prince William´s annual salary was released in a royal report, revealing how much the Prince spent in his first year as the Duke of Cornwall.

On July 24, the Integrated Annual Report from the Duchy of Cornwall revealed that Prince William´s annual salary from 2023 totalled €28 million.

Paid for?

The €28 million sum covers the “official, charitable and private activities” of Prince William, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince started receiving the salary after becoming the Duke of Cornwall, when his father King Charles III ascended to the throne in 2022. The King, however, was revealed to receive just €13 million throughout 2023-2024.

The estate, established in 1337 by King Edward III to provide financial support for the heir to the throne, is valued at more than €1 billion and consists of approximately 52, 450 hectares of land across 20 counties in the UK.

The estate is currently managed by Prince William and His Majesty’s Treasury. The 2023-2024 year marked the first full year that Prince William received the entire surplus of the estate.

Spent on

The salary was calculated before a voluntary income tax, which the Duchy stated Prince William has paid; “Prince William has no access to the Duchy´s capital value and pays income tax on the annual revenue surplus that he receives from the Duchy. Household expenses were also subtracted from the salary, although unclear in which amounts.

Prince William´s salary was reported to be spent “as he sees fit.” According to the officials, the surplus revenue “funds the public, charitable and private activities of Prince of Wales and his family.”

Recent contributions made by the royal couple included the funding of the London Air Ambulance, earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria and charities assisting people in Ukraine, amongst others.

According to the Duchy, Prince William aims to increase the estate´s income while maintaining its value; also working to lower environmental footprints and make the estate net zero by 2023.

The citizens

The average annual salary for full-time employees in the UK is now approximately €49,000. The average household income has been continuously decreasing due to high inflation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report by the Centre for Mental Health, Save the Children UK revealed that the number of children living in poverty in the UK had increased to 4,3 million. Many are concerned about an even further increase due to Keir Starmer´s consideration to keep the two-child benefit limit, which keeps at least 250,000 children in poverty.

In his recent speech, King Charles III announced the UK´s Labour government agenda for the future, promising to “help the country move on from the recent cost of living challenges.” The Duchy similarly stated that Prince William aims to “address the homelessness challenge in Cornwall,” and continue collaborating with charities.