Puzzle Solutions Edition 2038

By Eugenia • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 10:19

Crosswords solutions 2038

WORD SPIRAL

1 Toad; 2 Derv; 3 Vest; 4 Tune; 5 Evil; 6 Lift; 7 Talc; 8 Clay; 9 Yolk; 10 Knee; 11 Eros; 12 Star; 13 Real; 14 Loss; 15 Snog; 16 Gobi. CABINET

QUICK QUIZ

1 Athlete’s foot; 2 Skein; 3 Burkina Faso; 4 Alan Bennett; 5 Danish; 6 Jeffrey Archer; 7 Three; 8 Pearls; 9 Mother Teresa; 10 Brunei.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Really; 8 Ironed; 10 Magneto; 11 Villa; 12 Urns; 13 Paste; 17 Chill; 18 Peri; 22 Ruler; 23 Scoring; 24 Equals; 25 Revere.
Down: 1 Grampus; 2 Hanging; 3 Elder; 4 Gravity; 5 Knelt; 6 Ideas; 9 Total loss; 14 Chortle; 15 Decider; 16 Singlet; 19 Cried; 20 Flour; 21 Novel.

QUICK

Across: 1 Lucid; 6 Spitz; 9 Nostril; 10 Acute; 11 Rural; 12 Fails; 13 Filches; 15 Rot; 17 On at; 18 Pirate; 19 Demon; 20 Loiter; 22 Pint; 24 Sun; 25 Jealous; 26 Older; 27 Stove; 28 Penny; 29 Atelier; 30 Addle; 31 Ashen.
Down: 2 Urchin; 3 Intact; 4 Doe; 5 Atlas; 6 Sirloin; 7 Plus; 8 Teapot; 12 Fever; 13 Foils; 14 Latin; 15 Ratio; 16 Tents; 18 Poker; 19 Deplete; 21 Ousted; 22 Pliers; 23 Nuance; 25 Jelly; 26 Oval; 28 Pea.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Charcos, 5 Mares, 8 Baker, 9 Esperar, 10 Estrellas, 12 Man, 13 Contar, 14 Amante, 17 Lid, 18 Bookshelf, 20 Earache, 21 Abeto, 23 Aisle, 24 Toaster.
Down: 1 Cobre, 2 Ask, 3 Cerveza, 4 Shells, 5 Mapas, 6 Raramente, 7 Strange, 11 Tenedores, 13 Colmena, 15 Mostaza, 16 Forest, 18 Bache, 19 Flour, 22 Eat.

NONAGRAM

earl, fare, fear, file, fire, flea, flue, fuel, leaf, lief, lieu, life, lire, lure, rale, real, riel, rife, rile, rule, urea, afire, equal, feral, filer, flare, flier, lifer, quale, quire, rifle, earful, ireful, aquifer, failure, QUALIFIER.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

