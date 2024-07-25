Rincon de la Victoria hosts first Spanish-German forum

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 14:14
German-Spanish Forum Sparks New Opportunities
Image: Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall
RINCON de la Victoria recently hosted its first Spanish-German Business Forum, focusing on Blue Economy and Sustainability.
The event brought together around 35 business leaders and generated more than 90 new business contacts. Organised by the town hall, Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien (DWA), the Social Innovation Centre La Noria, and other partners, the forum explored topics like dual vocational training, sustainable tourism, and green construction.
Mayor Francisco Salado welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of these gatherings in creating new business and tourism opportunities. He noted that such events help deepen connections between local and German businesses in Andalucía. German Consul Franko Stritt and DWA President Fernando Frühbeck also spoke about how these forums can drive investment and strengthen business ties between Germany and the region.
The event, held at the LACALIZA restaurant, included discussions on renewable energy, mobility, and bioconstruction. DWA, a non-profit established in 2021, aims to boost cooperation between Andalucian and German companies, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovation.
For Rincón de la Victoria, this event marks a significant step toward becoming a hub for sustainable business and tourism. By promoting international connections and highlighting eco-friendly practices, the town aims to enhance its economic growth and attract investment in innovative sectors.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.