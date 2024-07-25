Rincon de la Victoria hosts first Spanish-German forum

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 14:14

German-Spanish Forum Sparks New Opportunities Image: Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall

RINCON de la Victoria recently hosted its first Spanish-German Business Forum, focusing on Blue Economy and Sustainability.

Prominent Business Leaders Gather in Rincon de la Victoria

The event brought together around 35 business leaders and generated more than 90 new business contacts. Organised by the town hall, Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien (DWA), the Social Innovation Centre La Noria, and other partners, the forum explored topics like dual vocational training, sustainable tourism, and green construction.

Strengthening German-Andalusian Business Ties

Mayor Francisco Salado welcomed the attendees and stressed the importance of these gatherings in creating new business and tourism opportunities. He noted that such events help deepen connections between local and German businesses in Andalucía. German Consul Franko Stritt and DWA President Fernando Frühbeck also spoke about how these forums can drive investment and strengthen business ties between Germany and the region.

The event, held at the LACALIZA restaurant, included discussions on renewable energy, mobility, and bioconstruction. DWA, a non-profit established in 2021, aims to boost cooperation between Andalucian and German companies, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovation.

Promoting International Cooperation and Innovation

For Rincón de la Victoria, this event marks a significant step toward becoming a hub for sustainable business and tourism. By promoting international connections and highlighting eco-friendly practices, the town aims to enhance its economic growth and attract investment in innovative sectors.

For more Axarquia news and events click here