Ronaldo returns to Portugal for family dinner

By John Smith •
Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 12:52
Cristiano Ronaldo and his extended family enjoy dinner
Credit: Screenshot YouTube
After spending several days with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Portugal.
He and Georgina travelled to the coastal town of Cascais just a little west of Lisbon to enjoy a family dinner with his mother and sisters on Monday July 22.
A video of the event appeared on YouTube showing him with amongst others, Georgina Rodriguez, sisters Katia and Elma, mother Maria Dolores Aveiro some of his children and other members of the extended family.
Later on Instagram, Ronaldo’s mother published a photo of the two of them with the caption “My boy” whilst according to The Portugal News, sister Katia was quoted as jokingly revealing that “My next-door neighbour invited me to dinner. Then he asked to take a photo with me, he even wanted to take a selfie”
She followed this up with “The boy needs followers. His page is Cristiano. You can follow him at will, he’s a cool guy.”
Speculation continues as to whether the 39-year-old should now retire from International football, but according to former Chelsea player Adrian Mutu he is not going to end his playing career any time soon for one specific reason.
His 14-year-old son Cristiano Junior is currently on the books of the youth team of the same club as Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Mutu claims that he will keep playing until he can join his son in the same senior team for at least one match.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.