Ronaldo returns to Portugal for family dinner

By John Smith • Updated: 25 Jul 2024 • 12:52

Cristiano Ronaldo and his extended family enjoy dinner Credit: Screenshot YouTube

After spending several days with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Portugal.

He and Georgina travelled to the coastal town of Cascais just a little west of Lisbon to enjoy a family dinner with his mother and sisters on Monday July 22.

See the video of the get together

A video of the event appeared on YouTube showing him with amongst others, Georgina Rodriguez, sisters Katia and Elma, mother Maria Dolores Aveiro some of his children and other members of the extended family.

Later on Instagram, Ronaldo’s mother published a photo of the two of them with the caption “My boy” whilst according to The Portugal News, sister Katia was quoted as jokingly revealing that “My next-door neighbour invited me to dinner. Then he asked to take a photo with me, he even wanted to take a selfie”

She followed this up with “The boy needs followers. His page is Cristiano. You can follow him at will, he’s a cool guy.”

Why Ronaldo won’t stop playing football soon

Speculation continues as to whether the 39-year-old should now retire from International football, but according to former Chelsea player Adrian Mutu he is not going to end his playing career any time soon for one specific reason.

His 14-year-old son Cristiano Junior is currently on the books of the youth team of the same club as Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Mutu claims that he will keep playing until he can join his son in the same senior team for at least one match.