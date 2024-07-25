San Javier Camping nears full capacity

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 13:29

Camping San Javier Hits Full Capacity Image: San Javier Town Hall

CAMPING San Javier, located at the entrance of the town on Avenida de Balsicas, is currently 95 per cent occupied and expects to reach full capacity in the coming days.

Mayor Luengo and Officials Visit San Javier Camping

This was reported by the campsite’s manager, Salvador Montoya, during a visit from San Javier’s Mayor, José Miguel Luengo. The visit, which also included Tourism Councillor Estíbaliz Masegosa and Finance and Local Development Councillor Héctor Verdú, is part of a series of inspections of local tourist facilities.

Local Tourism Boosted by High Occupancy Rates

Mayor Luengo explained that these visits aim to better understand, promote, and support local tourist resources. He noted that Camping San Javier, one of the area’s oldest campsites, has been actively upgrading its facilities recently.

Diverse Visitor Demographics at Camping San Javier

Spanning 40,000 square metres, the campsite offers about 200 spaces in bungalows and mobile homes. Montoya shared that summer visitors are primarily families from Murcia, Alicante, and Madrid, while European caravans begin arriving in September. By the end of summer, foreign tourists, mainly from England, France, and Germany, make up 80 per cent of the campsite’s guests. The facility employs 20 staff members and includes sports facilities, a swimming pool, and a restaurant.

San Javier, a charming town in the Murcia region of Spain, offers tourists a blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and recreational activities. In addition to the popular Camping San Javier, visitors can explore the scenic Mar Menor, Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, ideal for water sports like sailing and windsurfing. The town boasts historical sites such as the San Javier Museum and the 18th-century St. Francis of Assisi Church. Annual events, including the International Jazz Festival, add vibrant cultural experiences, making San Javier a well-rounded destination for all types of travelers.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here