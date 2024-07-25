By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 13:23

Ángel Piedecausa, Councillor for the Environment for Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola has completed the construction of a walkway linking the lighthouse road to the popular Mediterranean viewpoint.

The viewpoint is one of the town’s most scenic and frequented tourist spots.

Full Accessibility

Ángel Piedecausa, Councillor for the Environment, confirmed, “We have achieved full accessibility to the Santa Pola lighthouse viewpoint for people with reduced mobility.”

“This fulfils a suggestion we received from users of the walkway and is now a reality.”

This project enhances accessibility by connecting the parking area near the lighthouse to the iconic suspended viewpoint that offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the island of Tabarca.

Major Attraction

This viewpoint is a major attraction due to its stunning location and its role as an impressive sea-facing balcony.

The first phase involved installing a 200-metre walkway made from plastic wood, a material 100 per cent recycled from plastic waste produced by Integrados, a Villena-based company that employs people with different abilities.

Final Phase

The final phase involved completing the last 25 metres of the walkway over existing cobblestones, which previously complicated movement.

This now fully connects the car park to the viewpoint, making it completely accessible to all visitors.