Spain´s stars team up in Paris 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 25 Jul 2024 • 20:03

Nadal´s swan song?: Nadal returns a ball at Rio 2016. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock

Rafael Nadal, the ´King of Clay´ and tennis´s fastest rising star, Carlos Alcaraz will team up at Paris 2024 for the men´s doubles competition.

The pair are both looking forward to their opportunity to represent Spain at the Olympics, one is thrilled to play alongside his idol, and the other is looking to add the final touches to an overflowing trophy cabinet.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has seen a meteoric rise through the ATP world tennis rankings, and 2024 has bolstered the considerable hype the 21-year-old has generated. Just weeks off of his victory over top-ranked Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon for his second consecutive Wimbledon title, the young Murcian has become just the sixth player to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year since the beginning of the open era in 1968.

Including this 2024 success, Alcaraz has won 15 ATP singles tournaments and four Grand Slams in his seven years as a pro, debuting at just 15 years old. Currently ranked third in the world, he achieved ATP world number one ranking in 2022, at just 19, after defeating Nadal, then Djokovic the next day in his run to win the Madrid Open, becoming the youngest number one ranked player since 2004.

“I have to learn everything from Rafa, he is a legend. His way of competing, fighting, never giving up, never giving up a point.” said Alcaraz “And his humility off the court is admirable. It is a dream to play with him, we are going to give our best.”

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been hampered by injuries lately, and as the 38-year-old has had to withdraw from several major tournaments with injuries, in 2023 he was ranked outside the world top 10 for the first time in 18 years. He has been selective in his tournament appearances so far in 2024, prioritising the upcoming Paris 2024 competition as he has stated he may retire after the Olympic tournament. In a statement regarding his future, Nadal stated he is keeping his mind focused on Paris.

“I need to prepare myself and clear my ideas about a calendar. My main goal is to prepare for the Olympics and to prepare well to be healthy here.” said Nadal “If I feel myself competitive and fit to enjoy, I will continue for a while because I’m having fun. I have to see if my level is growing; let’s see if I’m able to keep going.”

the King of Clay

Paris will be in many ways a coming home for Nadal; while the Mallorcan does not have French nationality, his title ´the King of Clay´ hails from his dominance on the red clay courts of Paris´s Rolland Garros, home of the ATP Tour´s French Open.

This title has been hard-earned over his 23-year professional career, going 63-8 on clay. That stunning record has led him to 14 French Open titles, his most recent of them coming in 2022. These 14 make up the lion´s share of his 22 Grand Slam titles and is one of only two men to ever complete a Golden Slam—that is, to win all four Grand Slams in a year plus the Olympic Gold Medal.

“Every time I have been to the Games, and I say this with my hand on my heart, it has been an unforgettable experience,” said Nadal “Beijing was bigger for me than some Grand Slams. At the Games you are never alone, you are part of a much bigger team. Returning to the Village with a medal is an amazing feeling. Being in Paris makes me very excited because it will be my last Games. I value it very much.”

¨Nadalcaraz´ will be a delight to watch at Paris 2024; the pair will play their first match on July 27th against Argentine pair Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.